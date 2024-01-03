Holy Buck! New York Hunter Shoots Massive Once in a Lifetime Deer
Holy buck! One New York hunter brought home a once-in-a-lifetime buck.
Some hunters go their whole lives looking for the perfect buck. Ryan Fox was lucky enough to find his.
The Williamson, New York hunter shot the massive deer just before the holidays. He posted several pictures of the mega buck on his Facebook page.
Career Buck
An avid New York hunter bagged the biggest buck of his career and he's been hunting for a long time.
Tom Kaczmarek spends every waking moment in the woods when he's not working. Five days into hunting season, the Basom, New York hunter brought down an 11-point buck he's been watching for years.
Sought After Buck
The Genesee County hunter knew there was a lot of interest in this buck and wanted to get him before anyone else. "I noticed a lot of cars around my property of hunters waiting to get their shot. But I wanted him first."
Those hunters will have to find another buck to bag.
"I blanked out for a few seconds when I finally got him. Then I realized it was the perfect shot that hit the perfect deer. What an adrenaline rush."
Holy Buck! New York Hunter Bags Biggest Deer of His Career
27 Pointers
A New York hunter bagged a once-in-a-lifetime 27-point deer.
The New York hunter, who asked to remain anonymous, arrowed the trophy in Chautauqua County.
"I don't want any attention for just dumb luck. It was a special moment I just want to share with my friends and family."
Most Popular Wildlife Recreation
Hunting is among the most popular forms of wildlife recreation in New York State. Nearly 700,000 New Yorkers and over 50,000 nonresidents hunt in the Empire State.
Fall is when deer are most active for the mating season, known as 'The Rut.'
"White-tailed deer seem to prefer border areas between forests and fields, although they can be found in a variety of habitats depending on the season," says the NYSDEC. "They thrive in open agricultural areas as well as in dense brushy habitat."
Anyone who has hunted for very long knows how smart deer can be. A couple of trips into the field can change their patterns, so it's a good idea to have more than one location scouted. And while locations with food are great places, many times deer will feed at night, especially when there is a lot of human activity in the area.
You can find your next adventure using DECinfo Locator, an interactive map featuring wildlife management areas, WMU boundaries, parking areas, trailheads, and other information to help plan an excursion on state-managed lands.
