New York Hacker Alert- If These Are Your Passwords, Change Them Right Now

According to experts, if you're in New York State and you use one of these passwords, you'll want to change it immediately.

On a daily basis, how many times do you enter a password? Let's be real for a moment. You have passwords for your e-mail, bank accounts, tools for your job, streaming services, and even passcodes on your phones for purchases. Those passwords in the wrong hands, can cause all sorts of major damage.

Cyberattacks have become more and more common in New York State, and all over America. Cyberattacks can cripple your workplace, and honestly many major parts of our day to day life.

What Are The Worst Passwords In New York State?

NordPass, a division of NordVPN, analyzed millions of passwords compromised by malware or data leaks to determine which passwords were most commonly used in New York State and throughout the rest of the country. All of the passwords on their list of passwords to avoid could be cracked by hackers in under one second and were used by anywhere from 25,000 to 328,800 people.

We analyzed passwords stolen by malware or exposed in data leaks. In most cases, they were leaked with email addresses, allowing us to distinguish between corporate and personal credentials by domain name.

This is their sixth year analyzing people’s password habits. What they found even after 6 years, people still have really bad password habits that are easily hacked.

And we're not just talking about personal passwords here. This time, we also put together a list of the most common corporate passwords to see how they compare to those used in everyday life.

So, look through this list. If you see your password listed, you’ll probably want to change it ASAP!

