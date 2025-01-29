New York Warned To Remove These 7 Items From Your Garage

With cold temps continuing to hit New York State, what are some items you should never store in your garage during the winter?

Winters in New York are cold, snowy, and seem to never end, often dragging into April. There are plenty of amazing outdoor activities to keep yourself busy in the snow. But if you're trying to stay home and stay warm, is your home truly safe from Old Man Winter?

Storing certain items in your garage during New York's cold winters can lead to damage or safety hazards. For instance, paint can freeze and become unusable. Electronics are also vulnerable, as cold temperatures can cause components to crack or malfunction. To protect these belongings, it's best to store them in climate-controlled areas within your home. This one might surprise you from State Farm:

Firewood — may seem like a good item to store in the garage because it’s out of the elements and handy to use for both indoor fireplaces and outdoor firepits. However, firewood attracts many pests like termites, spiders, and rodents that you do not want in your garage, especially if it’s attached to your house."

We understand that the garage is a convenient place to store items that are just taking up too much space in the house. Those items are most out of sight, out of mind until you need them again. Some of the items home improvement experts recommend finding an alternate storage place. After creating this list, we realized how guilty we are of storing several of these items in the garage and will be a different space for them.

7 Items New York Should NEVER Store in Their Garage in the Winter According to several home improvement experts, leaving these items in your garage when the thermometer plunges is a bad idea. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart