There’s no shortage of things to see, taste, and experience in New York State—and this A to Z guide proves it.

Whether you're a lifelong local or planning your next getaway, this gallery highlights some of the best the Empire State has to offer, from the iconic to the unexpected.

Each stop in our A to Z gallery showcases what makes New York State unlike anywhere else—its mix of small-town charm, world-famous landmarks, seasonal festivals, and natural wonders.

READ MORE: This Upstate NY Thrill Ride Just Won Best New Attraction in the U.S.

So whether you’re sipping wine in the Finger Lakes, dancing at a Garlic Festival, or soaking up the sun at Lake George, there’s always something new to discover.

Click through our A to Z gallery below and get inspired to plan your next New York adventure—because here, there's something for everyone, from A to Z.

Everything New York Has to Offer From A to Z New York is more than just the Big Apple. The Empire State has so much to offer. From mountains and waterfalls to castles and kaleidoscopes, see everything from A to Z you can enjoy. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

4th Most Populated

New York is the fourth most populous state in the United States, with nearly 20 million people.

It's divided into sections with millions living 'downstate' or in 'the city.'

The other sections are the Southern Tier, Hudson Valley, the Finger Lakes and Western New York. The disagreements start when it comes to where Central and Upstate New York begin and ends.

READ MORE: Go the Distance on New York’s Longest Go-Kart Track

Anyone who lives 'downstate' considers everything above the city as Upstate. Everyone else knows Upstate is anything north of Syracuse.

New York is also home to taxes, a lot of them. In fact, the Empire State has the highest taxes in the nation...114% higher than the national average.

Get our free mobile app