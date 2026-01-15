If you’ve been staring at your job, your bank account, or your future and thinking, “There has to be something better than this,” you’re definitely not alone.

According to a new announcement from Governor Kathy Hochul, New York is expanding its free tuition program, opening the door for thousands of New Yorkers between the ages of 25 and 55 to go back to school without racking up a mountain of debt. We’re not just talking about tuition either, this program covers books, fees, and supplies for an associate degree, which is where most people usually get crushed financially.

The whole idea behind this is simple: New York needs workers in certain industries right now, and instead of sitting around hoping people magically show up trained and ready, the state is offering to help people become those workers.

And it’s already working. According to Gov. Hochul, more than 11,000 people have already enrolled since the program launched back in July. That’s 11,000 people who decided to try something new, level up their career, or just finally chase something they’ve been putting off.

So what can you actually go to school for?

The state just added some big, practical fields that lead to real jobs, including:

• Air traffic control and transportation

• Logistics

• Emergency management

• Nursing degrees

And on top of that, the program already covered a long list of high-demand careers, including:

• Advanced manufacturing

• Artificial intelligence

• Cybersecurity

• Engineering

• Technology

• Nursing and allied health fields

• Green and renewable energy

• Pathways to teaching in shortage areas

In her State of the State address, Hochul called this a win for New Yorkers who want to “embark on a new career,” and honestly, that’s what it feels like. A lot of people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s have skills, work ethic, and life experience just need a new lane to drive in.

For full details on how the program works and how to apply, you can find it online here.