These Common New York Foods Will Soon Be Banned Due To Cancer Risk

For many years one chemical has caused concern for leading to the risk of cancer. Soon these foods in New York State will be banned.

In 2023, Assemblymember Kelles and Senator Kavanagh introduced the New York Food Chemical Safety Act which included banning Red Dye No. 3 in foods sold across New York State:

The newly reintroduced legislation proposes a ban on seven additional food dyes and two food additives currently on the market with an abundance of scientific data linking them to negative health outcomes in addition to a proposal to significantly increase transparency for New Yorkers who want to know what’s in the food they are feeding to their families."

Just this year, the Food and Drug Administration made a decision to ban Red Dye No. 3 in food sold in the United States. For those that don't know, Red Dye No. 3 is used in many thousands of processed foods such as candies and sweets, baked goods, snack foods, breakfast foods, beverages, packaged desserts and ice cream, condiments, processed canned fruit with artificially colored syrups, and even medications and supplements.

Decades of published scientific research has shown a link to various cancers and neurobehavioral problems as well as hyperactivity in children among other issues. The FDA has made it a Federal restriction, and companies must remove the dye from their products by 2027. It's worth noting that many of the leading food companies appear to have voluntarily removed Red Dye No. 3. Red Dye No. 3 has no taste. Beet juice has been a popular alternative.

Here's a look at popular foods sold across New York State that will be banned if they don't remove the dye:

