Let me get this straight: there’s a potential for flooding, and the New York Governor declares a State of Emergency for downstate.

Meanwhile, last winter, when feet upon feet of snow buried Upstate and Western New York, causing roofs to collapse on homes, barns, and businesses, nothing. No State of Emergency, no press releases, no heroic tweets from our fearless leader. Just crickets.

And yet now, a storm may bring tons of flooding, and suddenly, it’s all hands on deck. Empty tractor-trailer bans, coastal flood warnings, 1,600 additional utility workers deployed in Mid-Hudson, NYC, and Long Island… 7,100 statewide.

Is this because snow tends to fall in “the other New York” and not the five boroughs and Long Island? A small corner of the state seems to get all the attention while the rest of us weather disasters quietly.

Flood & Wind Warnings

A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Long Island, NYC, and southern Westchester through 8 PM Monday. 1.5–3 inches of rain is expected, which may cause moderate to major flooding is possible along the South Shore of Long Island and Jamaica Bay.

Eastern Suffolk is under a High Wind Warning, while the rest of Long Island, NYC, and southern Westchester are under a Wind Advisory.

So yes, be prepared—but let’s not forget last winter, when the snow really needed a state of emergency.