Is New York Among America’s Fittest States?

Let's be real- Is New York State among one of America's fittest states?

New York State stands as a notable example in the national discourse on health and fitness, reflecting both commendable achievements and areas requiring attention. According to a study by ValuePenguin, New York ranks among the top quartile of the fittest states in America. However, not everyone is calling New York the healthiest.

Comparatively, states like Colorado and Massachusetts lead in fitness rankings, boasting lower obesity rates and higher percentages of physically active residents. States including West Virginia and Mississippi have higher obesity rates and lower engagement in physical activities. ​

Where Does New York Truly Rank?

​According to Garage Gym Reviews, New York State ranks at the Number 28th most fit state in America. So literally, we are at the halfway point between healthy and unheathy. This considered factors such as self-reported aerobic and strength activities, obesity rates, gym availability per capita, and online interest in fitness facilities. ​

In comparison, Colorado emerged as the fittest state, while West Virginia was identified as the least fit. ​

While New York demonstrates a commitment to fitness, there remains room for improvement. Enhancing access to fitness facilities, promoting active lifestyles, and addressing health disparities can further elevate the state's overall fitness and well-being.

States With the Highest Obesity Rates

The top 15 states on this list all have obesity rates under 30%. This does include New York, New Jersey, Washington, and New Hampshire with obesity rates under 30%.

The states with the highest obesity rates are Mississippi (39.7%), West Virginia (39.1%), Alabama (39%), Louisiana (38.1%), Indiana (36.8%), Kentucky (36.6%), Iowa (36.5%), and Delaware (36.5%). "

Do you feel New York is fit?