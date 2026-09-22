New York Is Really Good at Fall

There’s really no bad way to spend a fall day in New York. You can go apple picking, get lost in a corn maze, find the perfect pumpkin, or just take a drive and stare at the leaves for a few hours.

And apparently, we’re not the only ones who think New York does fall pretty well.

Several New York destinations, farms, and attractions are getting national recognition for being among the best places in the country to enjoy the season.

Grab Your Apples

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette took the top spot for Best Apple Orchard.

Beak & Skiff has come a long way since the family farm first opened its doors in 1911. What started as an apple orchard has grown into a full-blown destination, while still keeping those roots in agriculture.

Today, you can pick apples, sip spirits at the on-site distillery, catch live music during the popular summer concert series, or let the kids burn off some energy at the adventure park.

READ MORE: Beak & Skiff Opens Huge New Adventure Park

8 CNY Orchards to Pick Your Own Apples For Fall Fun From apple picking and pumpkins to cider and donuts, there are several places in Central New York where you and the family can enjoy a day of fall fun. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Get Lost in a Corn Maze

Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Corn Maze made the top 10 for best corn maze in the country.

6 acres have been transformed into a full-on American Revolution adventure.

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You’ll actually start with a smaller maze that takes about 20 minutes to complete. Then it’s time for the big challenge, where you’ll work your way through six different stories from 1775 and 1776. Along the way, you’ll follow clues, solve puzzles, and get plenty of chances to see how good you are at finding your way out.

Find the Perfect Pumpkin

Kelder’s Farm in Kerhonkson was named the #3 best pumpkin patch in America.

The Hudson Valley farm has 35 attractions, including apple and candy cannons, apple picking, mini golf, and a corn maze. Visitors can even try milking a cow.

Don't forget to take a selfie with the original World’s Largest Garden Gnome.

The Adirondacks Are Showing Off

For fall colors, the Adirondacks ranked among the best destinations in the country.

READ MORE: 12 Top Places to See Colorful Fall Foliage in New York

And if you’ve ever seen the mountains covered in fall colors, this one doesn't exactly come as a shock.

Photo by Hazal Ozturk on Unsplash brown and green trees near lake during daytime

More New York Fall Favorites

New York also had three destinations land in the top 10 for best places to visit in the fall: Rochester, Saratoga County, and Sleepy Hollow.

So whether you're chasing colorful leaves, cider, pumpkins, apples, or a corn maze you may never escape from, New York has plenty of reasons to get outside this fall.