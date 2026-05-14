Ms. Frizzle is Taking Over the New York State Fair

If you’ve ever wondered what happens when science class turns into a full-blown space mission, the answer is: Ms. Frizzle gets involved. And this fall, she’s bringing her signature chaos-and-learning combo straight to Central New York.

The New York State Fair is adding a seriously nostalgic twist this year with The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System, landing at Chevy Court on Sunday, September 6 at 1 PM.

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A Field Trip That Goes Completely Off the Rails

Based on the beloved Scholastic series, the show follows Ms. Frizzle and her students as a routine field trip turns into an unexpected ride through the solar system. Mercury, Venus, Mars — no stop is off limits once the bus launches.

Of course, it doesn’t take long for things to get a little messy. Rivalries flare up, teamwork gets tested, and the class has to figure out how to work together if they want any chance of getting back home.

Classic Frizzle logic applies: if you’re not learning, you’re probably lost in space.

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Part of a Massive Fair Lineup

Fair Director Julie LaFave says family programming is a top priority, and this show is designed to be part of that shared experience.

“I know fans of all ages will delight in the memories made by The Magic School Bus, and we’re happy to bring it to fairgoers live on stage.”

The Fair runs August 26 through Labor Day, September 7, with 41 national acts scheduled for the 2026 Chevrolet Music Series.

Shows happen daily at Chevy Court and Suburban Park, with concerts included in admission.

Tickets are $8 for adults, free for kids under 12, and seniors 65+.