1 New York Resident Wins $1,000 A Day For Life

1 New York resident is now much richer after winning a thousand dollars a week with Cash 4 Life.

A second place prize winner was announced for the February 24th drawing for Cash 4 Life. They now win the 2nd place place prize of $1,000 a week for life. The winning ticket sold in Staten Island:

RICHMOND , ARDEN SHELL , 1769 ARTHUR KILL ROAD , STATEN ISLAND

The winning numbers were 15, 36, 47, 52, 56 + 02. Congrats to this one winner! Spend that money well.

Cash4Life is a multi-state lottery game offered by the New York Lottery, providing players with the chance to win $1,000 a day for life. For $2 per play, participants select five numbers from 1 to 60 and one Cash Ball number from 1 to 4. Drawings occur nightly at 9:00 PM Eastern Time, with the top prize awarded to those matching all five numbers plus the Cash Ball. The second prize, for matching five numbers without the Cash Ball, is $1,000 a week for life.

Win Millions On These New York Lottery Scratch-Offs With The Most Top Prizes- February 2025

New York Lottery scratch-off tickets have plenty of grand prizes that are well over a million dollars. Are you ready to win in February of 2025? These tickets offer the chance to turn dreams into reality. If you ended up winning over a million dollars on a ticket, how would you spend it? Would you blow it all in one shot, or would you invest and save?

Jackpot grand prizes currently range from $500, to $100,000 per year for 10 years, and even $10,000,000. We are talking about some serious cash. While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted all sorts of different tickets that have the $1,000,000 grand prizes and even $10,000,000 grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on February 1st 2025, as we publish this article. That means there might be even less of these winning tickets on the market.

