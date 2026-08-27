Look, cooler nights are approaching, the leaves have begun to change and as autumn rolls into Central New York, the craving for crisp apples and cider follows close behind.

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As someone who's visited many local cideries, they all know how it's done, and now local cider fans are being asked to let their voices be heard.

USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards recently revealed its nominations for top cideries in the nation. The list includes one Upstate New York favorite looking for your votes.

Brett Hall/TSM Brett Hall/TSM

Fly Creek's History

Fly Creek Cider Mill & Orchard, located near Cooperstown, is amongst 19 other cideries across the country nominated to be one of Americas 10 Best.

The historic year-round destination proves that New York agriculture is second to none.

And by no means is Fly Creek Cider Mill a new operation jumping on a craft beverage trend.

Fly Creek began in 1856 and has pressed apples using their history water-powered hydraulic press.

Today, that same press produces over 20,000 gallons of sweet cider each fall.

READ MORE: Fall Is Coming For CNY, Here Is What To Expect.

Since expanding into hard ciders in 2002, they've perfected a lineup that captures the exact taste of an Upstate autumn in every glass.

Previous Awards

In fact, Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard took home the crown in 2024 for the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Cidery.

In 2025, they were named the third best cidery.

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And in 2018, Fly Creek Cider Mill was a runner up for Best Apple Orchard.

Voting Open Now

With their newly enhanced tasting room, visitors can sample flights of their award-winning creations or enjoy a glass on-site.

According to the site, voting can be done once each day and voting ends on Monday, September 14 at noon.

The 10 winners will be announced on Wednesday, September 23.