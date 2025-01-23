This Popular New York Bar Named The ‘Most Fun’ In The State

Allegedly if you want to visit New York State's most fun bar, you'll need to take a road trip out of Central New York.

Central New York Bar Scene

Exploring the bar scene across Central New York, you'll find a mix of traditional pubs, taverns, and modern breweries. In Syracuse for example, Shaughnessy's Irish Pub stands out with its authentic Irish ambiance and a menu featuring classic dishes and a wide selection of beers. As you journey eastward to Utica, the city's nightlife is vibrant with establishments like Nail Creek Pub & Brewery, known for its extensive beer selection and welcoming atmosphere.

Beyond Central New York, New York's bar landscape is just as fun. But who has the title as the most fun bar in all of New York State?

Where Is The Most Fun Bar In New York State?

The mad scientists at Thrillist put together a list of the most fun bars in all of America:

What we've assembled here is a master list, separated by state, of the best of the best of the so-called "wild" bars in this country. The selections included here might not be the absolute rowdiest places in town (though, sometimes they are), but they are joints that anyone -- of any age, of any walk of life -- should be able to walk into on any given night, and expect the dopamine to flow like against all odds, like a trout swimming upstream."

So who has the title for New York State? The winner is The Old Pink located in Buffalo. Here's what they had to say:

This massive, graffiti-covered dive in Allentown is the end-of-the-night choice for every discerning Buffalo drinker, where UB college kids cram in next to manufacturing workers, doctors take shots with off-duty cops, and nobody seems to care what anybody does or how much they make. The crescendo of crazy peaks around 3am, when the hordes leaving other, more-refined bars find their way here and drink cheap liquor to catch up with everyone else. By closing time at 4am, the crowd hasn’t thinned out much, with most of the people looking for where to keep the party going after the lights come on."

Have you ever been to this bar? Do you agree? Let us know on our station app.

