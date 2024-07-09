Meet New York Athletes Competing for Gold at Paris Olympics

Who will bring home Gold at this year's Paris Olympics? Will any of athletes hail from New York State?

Several Team USA athletes call the Empire State home, some from Central New York, including Syracuse, Watkins Glen, and Ithaca.

Breanna Stewart from Syracuse is heading back to her third Olympic games. She brought home the gold medal in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics for basketball. Will she three peat?

You can find out when the 2024 Olympics are held in Paris, France. Opening ceremonies begin July 26. The games will follow and continue until August 11.

Dozens of New York Olympians

New York is home to over two dozen Olympic athletes. Only California, Florida and Pennsylvania have more.

2024 Paris Olympics

Find out everything you need to know about the 2024 Paris Olympics including Team USA athletes, schedules and medal counts at Teamusa.com.

You can watch all the action to see who brings home the gold on NBC and Peacock.

