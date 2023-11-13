New York Among 30 Coolest Places in World to Visit

There are a lot of cool places you can visit around the world. One of the coolest is in New York.

National Geographic came up with the 30 most exciting places in the world to visit in 2024. And about half of those places are in Europe. But there are a few in the United States.

New York Among Coolest

Texas, Florida, and New York are just as cool as Ireland, Italy, and Scotland. Miami is the coolest place in the Sunshine State but the entire Lonestar and Empire States are too.

There are lots of cool things to do in New York. New York City is a tourist mecca all year long, but the Big Apple is especially popular during the holiday season.

It's not just New York City that turns into a Hallmark movie at Christmas. There are several towns worth the trip for the holidays.

Natural Beauty in New York

The Empire State is also home to some natural beauty. From the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains to Niagara Falls.

From Cool to Weird

Weird can be cool. Check out several weird roadside attractions you can visit in New York State.

30 Coolest Places to Visit in 2024

Here are the 30 coolest places to visit in 2024 National Geographic came up if you want to start planning your vacation now.

Akagera, Rwanda

Albanian Alps, Albania

Andrefana Dry Forests, Madagascar

Atacama Desert, Chile

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Dominica

Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Europe by train

Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, Scotland

Ibera Wetlands, Argentina

Lima, Peru

Miami, Florida

New York State

Nordland, Norway

North Yorkshire, England

Nova Scotia, Canada

Pompeii, Italy

Saimaa, Finland

Sierra Leone

Sikkim, India

Tainan, Taiwan

Tartu, Estonia

Texas

The Euros, Germany

Valletta, Malta

Victoria, Australia

Whisky in Wales

Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland

Xi'an, China

Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico

