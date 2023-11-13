New York Among 30 Coolest Places in World to Visit
There are a lot of cool places you can visit around the world. One of the coolest is in New York.
National Geographic came up with the 30 most exciting places in the world to visit in 2024. And about half of those places are in Europe. But there are a few in the United States.
New York Among Coolest
Texas, Florida, and New York are just as cool as Ireland, Italy, and Scotland. Miami is the coolest place in the Sunshine State but the entire Lonestar and Empire States are too.
There are lots of cool things to do in New York. New York City is a tourist mecca all year long, but the Big Apple is especially popular during the holiday season.
It's not just New York City that turns into a Hallmark movie at Christmas. There are several towns worth the trip for the holidays.
11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Natural Beauty in New York
The Empire State is also home to some natural beauty. From the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains to Niagara Falls.
From Cool to Weird
Weird can be cool. Check out several weird roadside attractions you can visit in New York State.
13 Weird Roadside Attractions You Can Visit in New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
30 Coolest Places to Visit in 2024
Here are the 30 coolest places to visit in 2024 National Geographic came up if you want to start planning your vacation now.
Akagera, Rwanda
Albanian Alps, Albania
Andrefana Dry Forests, Madagascar
Atacama Desert, Chile
Belfast, Northern Ireland
Dominica
Emilia-Romagna, Italy
Europe by train
Galloway and Southern Ayrshire, Scotland
Ibera Wetlands, Argentina
Lima, Peru
Miami, Florida
New York State
Nordland, Norway
North Yorkshire, England
Nova Scotia, Canada
Pompeii, Italy
Saimaa, Finland
Sierra Leone
Sikkim, India
Tainan, Taiwan
Tartu, Estonia
Texas
The Euros, Germany
Valletta, Malta
Victoria, Australia
Whisky in Wales
Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland
Xi'an, China
Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico
New York Home to One of Oldest Towns in America
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Top 7 Most Redneck Towns In Central New York
Gallery Credit: Carl