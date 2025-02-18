Check Out This New Viral Trend Taking Over New York

You won't believe the latest viral trend taking over social media here in New York State. It's easy to do and participate in too.

Move over TikTok dances and elaborate family recipes—there’s a new internet trend sweeping Upstate New York, and it’s called Staying Home......Yes, staying home.

With Mother Nature unleashing her full winter wrath, complete with blowing snow, wind gusts strong enough to relocate your garbage can to the next county, and temperatures colder than a winter in Russia, Stay home. Some teens are even saying the following:

"Hard chilling" – As in, "Bro, it's a blizzard out. I'm hard chilling today."

"Couch locked" – Like, "Not me being couch locked while this snowstorm does its thing."

"Posted up inside" – "Y’all wild for going out, I’m posted up inside."

"On my homebody grind" – "This weather is nasty, I’m on my homebody grind."

"Ghost mode activated" – "If you need me, too bad. I’m ghost mode activated till spring."

"Soft-launching hibernation" – "I’m soft-launching my hibernation era until further notice."

"Hoodie season, indoor edition" – "Yeah, it’s hoodie season, indoor edition for me."

"Catching vibes… from my couch" – "Outside is giving frostbite, I’m catching vibes… from my couch."

"Do Not Disturb mode, IRL" – "It’s DND mode IRL for me today."

"Weather said ‘nah,’ so I’m saying ‘same’" – "Weather said ‘nah,’ so I’m saying ‘same.’ Not leaving this house."

Participants in the Staying Home challenge have taken to social media to share their most creative excuses for canceling plans, from the classic “roads are too bad” to the more dramatic “I saw a Big Foot on Route 12, I better sit this one out.” Some enthusiasts are taking it to the next level, posting selfies in pajamas at 1PM, proudly displaying their untouched car buried under a foot of snow, or filming daring expeditions to the mailbox that result in immediate regret.

Experts predict Staying Home will remain popular at least until April, or whenever Upstate New York decides to grant us two consecutive snow-free days.

More Freaking Snow in Central New York – Up to 2 Feet!

A Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 6 AM Wednesday, February 19 for most of Central New York.

The National Weather Service says anywhere from 8 to 15 inches could fall in Oneida County and up to 2 feet is possible in Oswego County. That's in addition to the 35 MPH wind gusts creating whiteout conditions and negative wind chills.

"Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility."

Mother Nature should calm down by Thursday and give us a break from the snow and cold temperatures by the weekend. You can read more online here.

