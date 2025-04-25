The old Twin Orchards building in New Hartford won’t be sitting empty for long — it already has a new owner ready to bring fresh life to the space.

Twin Orchards, a beloved local business, closed its doors this year after more than 80 years in operation.

The orchard’s story began in 1943 when Lloyd Yager purchased the land for his son, Donald. The two ran the business together until Donald took full ownership in 1951. In 1998, the third generation took the reins when Donald’s sons, Lloyd and Jon, stepped in to run the show.

After decades of serving the community with apples, cider, and farm-fresh charm, the family made the decision to retire. The iconic store on Middle Settlement Road was put up for sale — and didn’t stay on the market long.

New Owners Moving In

The new owner? j.liam boutique, a trendy clothing store currently located on Mappa Avenue in Barneveld.

The boutique is planning a big move to New Hartford, giving the former orchard building a total style makeover.

From Apples to Accessories

From apples to accessories, the transformation is already underway as the owner starts renovations.

j.liam is expected to be open in its new home sometime this fall.

“Here’s to new beginnings and stylish adventures ahead.”

