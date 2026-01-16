American Cruise Lines is rolling out a new Syracuse-to-Buffalo cruise for 2026, and… wow. Let’s just get this out of the way: the price is eye-popping.

$10,000 per person for a 7-night one-way trip from Syracuse to Buffalo. One way. And yes, you have to get yourself back home. The 13-night cruise from Buffalo to Wisconsin is even more.

Seriously. Who is actually paying to see Buffalo? Apparently, a lot of people. Several sailings have already sold out.

New Great Lakes Cruises

The cruise itself is part of ACL’s new Great Lakes offerings — small ships, scenic cruising, all-inclusive perks like meals, Wi-Fi, excursions, tips, and even private shore transportation.

Get our free mobile app

On paper, it sounds like a dream: cruising through lakes, rivers, and small towns, taking in the scenery without lifting a finger.

But let’s be real. For the price of $10,000 per person, you can enjoy a Caribbean cruise with airfare, a balcony room, and multiple ports for two people, while still having cash left over. Or a 7-day Danube River cruise that we're taking in April, and it only cost $8,000 for two. And yet, here we are, from Syracuse to Buffalo, one way, for $10,000 per person.

READ MORE: Tubing After Dark - New York Mountain Adds LED Night Adventure

Credit - American Cruise Lines. Credit - American Cruise Lines. loading...

Bringing in Tourism

On the bright side, at least this will bring some much-needed tourism to Central and Western New York. Buffalo, Syracuse, and the surrounding towns could see local businesses benefit, which is always good news for the region.

So while the price might make most of us gasp, it’s hard to argue with the economic boost it could bring.

In short: if you’ve got a trust fund and love American-made cruises, this might be for you. For the rest of us, it’s a wild story to watch unfold — and maybe a reason to start saving.