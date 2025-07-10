With so many store closures making headlines lately, it’s refreshing to see new businesses opening their doors—especially right here in Central New York.

In a welcome bit of retail news, not one but two major brands are setting up shop in New Hartford.

Both stores are moving into Consumer Square, the busy shopping plaza that’s already home to a variety of national retailers.

J Crew Now Open

The first to open is J.Crew Factory, which is already welcoming shoppers with its signature mix of stylish, affordable fashion. Known for classic pieces with a modern twist, J.Crew Factory offers everything from everyday basics to workwear and seasonal trends. Whether you're refreshing your wardrobe or looking for gifts, it’s a great new option for local fashion fans.

But the retail expansion doesn’t stop there.

L.L. Bean Opening This Fall

Coming this fall, just in time for the back-to-school rush and the holiday shopping season, L.L.Bean will open its doors. Famous for its rugged outdoor gear, reliable apparel, and iconic Bean Boots, L.L.Bean’s arrival is especially exciting for local adventurers and lovers of the great outdoors. It’s a perfect fit for upstate New York’s active lifestyle—and just in time for cooler weather.

Double Dose of Retail Growth

This double dose of retail growth is a promising sign for the local economy and for shoppers who want more options without having to travel far.

So, while many places are scaling back, New Hartford is leveling up—bringing in big-name brands that are sure to draw crowds and boost the buzz at Consumer Square.