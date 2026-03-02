Could New York Highways Finally Hit 70 MPH?

You know how we all complain that cruising down the New York State Thruway at 65 feels like crawling behind someone barely doing 60?

Well, lawmakers in Albany are now talking about finally giving that long-stuck speed limit an upgrade.

What the Bill Proposes

A bill — New York Senate Bill S1500 — has been introduced by Senators Thomas O’Mara and Bill Weber.

It would change existing vehicle and traffic laws so the state can legally set the top posted highway speed at 70 mph on select roads that meet safety criteria laid out by the Department of Transportation and the NYS Thruway Authority.

Not Everywhere, Just Certain Highways

Before you go flooring it everywhere, this isn’t a blanket change for all roads.

It would only apply to certain stretches of highways — think long, open, rural sections of the Thruway and other interstates already designed for higher speeds.

The state plans to make the decision data-driven, evaluating road design, traffic patterns, and safety before changing signs.

Supporters vs. Critics

Supporters argue that New York is one of the few states still capped at 65 mph and that raising the limit could better reflect how most drivers already operate.

Even small time savings add up on long drives.

Critics, however, worry about safety, pointing out that higher speeds can lead to more severe crashes, especially with distracted or reckless drivers on the road.

Where We Go From Here

Right now, the bill is still moving through committee, so nothing is final yet.

If passed, drivers could soon see new posted limits on certain highways — officially making 70 mph legal and bringing the state more in line with others.