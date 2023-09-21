New Shopping and Dining Options Added to Destiny USA

A new store and a new restaurant have opened in Destiny USA, giving guests another shopping and dining option.

Dry Goods USA, a subsidiary of Von Maur Department Store, offers an ‘ever-changing selection of today’s newest fashions’ and is now open in Syracuse, New York.

From clothing to jewelry to accessories, Dry Goods has everything you’ll need to pull together your latest look. Dry Goods USA is located in the center atrium on the second level of Destiny USA. The company that has more than 70 stores in 19 states is also in Buffalo and Rochester, and there’s a new store coming in Albany.

“We are excited by the success of Dry Goods as we continue to expand our footprint and introduce the brand to new fashion-forward shoppers seeking the latest on-trend clothing and accessories,” said Melody Wright, COO of Von Maur, the family-owned, 150-year-old parent company of Dry Goods.

New Mediterranean Restaurant

Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill also opened on the second level at Destiny USA. The Buffalo based restaurant offers a blend of modernity and tradition with a focus on convenience and taste.

The Destiny USA location is the second Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill in Syracuse and the 14th in the state.

Nature Center Expands

Little Ray’s Nature Centre has reopened in a new expanded location after undergoing a complete transformation.

Guests will experience even more immersive and educational experiences through a variety of different animal exhibits. New exhibits include the Sahara Sea Monsters dinosaur bones, three brand-new sloth habitats, and the adorable addition of a Virginia opossum. And even more animals will be calling Little Ray’s home including an Asian water dragon, Burmese Python, and crocodiles.

Founded by Paul “Little Ray” Goulet and his partner Sheri, Little Ray’s Nature Centre is the largest exotic animal rescue in Canada, offering one of the most extensive and diverse animal education and outreach programs in North America.

Little Ray’s Nature Center is now spread out over more than 21,000 square feet in the former Michael’s store on level 2.

