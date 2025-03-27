Fresh Catch: New Seafood Trail Making Waves in New York

Seafood lovers, get ready—New York just launched a delicious new way to experience the best local catches in the state!

It's the Long Island Seafood Cuisine Trail, a mouthwatering route showcasing restaurants and markets serving up fresh, locally sourced fish and shellfish.

The first leg, the South Shore Trail, stretches from Bay Shore to Montauk, inviting visitors to explore 20 official spots where they can enjoy seafood caught right in New York’s waters.

Whether you’re craving oysters, a quick seafood lunch, or a fine dining experience, this trail is designed to boost local businesses, support fishing communities, and highlight Long Island’s thriving seafood industry.

North Shore Trail Coming Soon

And there’s more on the way!

A North Shore Trail, running from Oyster Bay to Greenport, is set to launch soon. Plus, a new Seafood Trail app is coming to help seafood fans easily find participating restaurants, markets, and events.

It’s all part of the state’s Blue Food Transformation initiative, aimed at strengthening New York’s seafood industry and local food systems. With an added $50 million investment in regional cooking facilities and food access programs, the state is making fresh, local food more available than ever.

So, if you’re a seafood enthusiast or just looking for a great meal with an ocean view, Long Island’s newest food trail is calling your name!

