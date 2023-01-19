Brother & Sister Team Open New Restaurant in Sangertown Square Mall

There's a new dining option when you're shopping at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford thanks to a brother-sister team.

Jibril’s Kitchen is now open in Center Court. The latest restaurant offers authentic Halal cuisine.

What is Halal Mean

What does halal mean? It's not 'Arabic food' as many assume. Halal literally just means permissible.

"When it comes to food we aren’t allowed to eat pork, said co-owner Rahma Jay. "We can eat other meats such as goat, lamb, beef, chicken etc. but not just any; these are slaughtered in the name of god (Allah)."

Halal foods include:

Zabiha meat (beef and lamb) and poultry.

Fish with scales.

Animal-derived products extracted from Zabiha animals.

Milk and eggs of all permissible animal species.

Vegetables, fruit, and grains except those that cause intoxication.

All vegetable ingredients except those that cause intoxication.

Jibril's Kitchen Menu

The menu at Jibril’s Kitchen consists of traditional rice, chicken, chicken kabobs, birria tacos, and more. And it all looks delicious.

Jibril’s Kitchen Hours

Jibril's Kitchen is open from 11:30 AM to 7:30 PM Monday through Saturday and 11:30 AM to 6 PM on Sundays. Learn more at Jibrils Kitchen's website or on Facebook.