Three New Pizzas To Try At This Year’s New York State Fair
There's nothing like the food at a state fair. Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza is bringing something special to the 2025 New York State Fair.
There's a lineup of 3 new, exclusive pizzas and wings, alongside 3 returning favorites, all available only at the fair’s Chevy Court location.
From bold, creative flavors to classic fan picks, there’s something for every pizza and wing lover to enjoy.
Returning Favorites
Street Corn Pizza – Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, Mexican street corn, cotija, crema, and fresh lime.
Chicken & Waffle Pizza – Waffles, fried chicken, mozzarella, finished with NYS maple syrup and Mike’s Hot Honey.
Bit of a Pickle Pizza – Olive oil and garlic, cheddar, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, applewood bacon, and ranch drizzle.
READ MORE: 6 New NYS Fair Experiences That’ll WOW You This Year
New Pizzas
Spicy Vodka Pizza – Mozzarella, dollops of house-made vodka sauce, hot Basilio sausage, finished with burrata, fresh basil, shaved parmesan, and Mike’s hot honey drizzle.
Cajun Crunch Burger Pizza – Olive oil and garlic base, 3-cheese blend, blackened Cajun burger, applewood bacon, dill pickle chips, topped with house-made Cajun chips and Dinosaur BBQ drizzle.
Ji-Woo’s Sweet Bop Pizza – Olive oil and garlic, mozzarella, Ji-Woo’s famous beef, finished with scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and sweet chili sauce.
READ MORE: New Vendor Brings Deep-Fried Turkey Wings to NYS Fair
New Wings
Chicken Riggie Wings – Jumbo wings in spicy cream sauce with sweet and hot peppers, shaved parmesan, served with whipped ricotta.
Bit of a Pickle Wings – Jumbo wings tossed in Cheeky Monkey Pickly seasoning, topped with chopped pickles, served with ranch.
READ MORE: New NYS Fair Drink Is a Whipped Cream-Filled, Glitter-Topped Masterpiece
The menu also features classic Toss & Fire pizzas, a variety of wing flavors, craft and domestic beers, Ashley Lynn wine slushies, and Pepsi products.
New York State Fair 2025
The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.
Every concert is included with admission. Check out the lineup this year.
Every Concert Coming to NYS Fair in 2025
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Admission & Parking Prices
Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under get in for free.
Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for a $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.
Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.
Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.
Trams & Shuttles
Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.
Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.
Midway Rides
Wade Shows is bringing over 50 exciting rides to the Midway this year.
The Midway will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM daily, except on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, when it will close at 9 PM.
Unlimited Wristbands: Grab your tickets by August 20 at noon and pay 30 bucks. After August 20 prices go up to $37 on weekdays and $47 on weekends.
Mega Pass - Ride all day, every day of the fair for $97 ($101.20 with fees) through August 20.
Or you can buy individual tickets—just keep in mind that each ride needs a different number of tickets to get on.
8 credits for $12
28 credits for $35
50 credits for $50
The Ultimate Ride Gallery: Every Thrill at the 2025 New York State Fair
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams