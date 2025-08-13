There's nothing like the food at a state fair. Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza is bringing something special to the 2025 New York State Fair.

There's a lineup of 3 new, exclusive pizzas and wings, alongside 3 returning favorites, all available only at the fair’s Chevy Court location.

From bold, creative flavors to classic fan picks, there’s something for every pizza and wing lover to enjoy.

Credit - Toss & Fire/Think Stock Credit - Toss & Fire/Think Stock loading...

Returning Favorites

Street Corn Pizza – Olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, Mexican street corn, cotija, crema, and fresh lime.

Chicken & Waffle Pizza – Waffles, fried chicken, mozzarella, finished with NYS maple syrup and Mike’s Hot Honey.

Bit of a Pickle Pizza – Olive oil and garlic, cheddar, mozzarella, dill pickle chips, applewood bacon, and ranch drizzle.

READ MORE: 6 New NYS Fair Experiences That’ll WOW You This Year

Credit - Toss & Fire Credit - Toss & Fire loading...

New Pizzas

Spicy Vodka Pizza – Mozzarella, dollops of house-made vodka sauce, hot Basilio sausage, finished with burrata, fresh basil, shaved parmesan, and Mike’s hot honey drizzle.

Cajun Crunch Burger Pizza – Olive oil and garlic base, 3-cheese blend, blackened Cajun burger, applewood bacon, dill pickle chips, topped with house-made Cajun chips and Dinosaur BBQ drizzle.

Ji-Woo’s Sweet Bop Pizza – Olive oil and garlic, mozzarella, Ji-Woo’s famous beef, finished with scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and sweet chili sauce.

READ MORE: New Vendor Brings Deep-Fried Turkey Wings to NYS Fair

Credit - Toss & Fire/Facebook Credit - Toss & Fire/Facebook loading...

New Wings

Chicken Riggie Wings – Jumbo wings in spicy cream sauce with sweet and hot peppers, shaved parmesan, served with whipped ricotta.

Bit of a Pickle Wings – Jumbo wings tossed in Cheeky Monkey Pickly seasoning, topped with chopped pickles, served with ranch.

READ MORE: New NYS Fair Drink Is a Whipped Cream-Filled, Glitter-Topped Masterpiece

The menu also features classic Toss & Fire pizzas, a variety of wing flavors, craft and domestic beers, Ashley Lynn wine slushies, and Pepsi products.

Get our free mobile app

Photo Credit - Toss & Fire Wood Fired Pizza Photo Credit - Toss & Fire Wood Fired Pizza loading...

New York State Fair 2025

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Every concert is included with admission. Check out the lineup this year.

Every Concert Coming to NYS Fair in 2025 Dozens of national acts perform each year for free at the New York State Fair. See the line up, so far, for 2025. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Admission & Parking Prices

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for a $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Credit - New York State Fair Credit - New York State Fair loading...

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

Midway Rides

Wade Shows is bringing over 50 exciting rides to the Midway this year.

The Midway will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM daily, except on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, when it will close at 9 PM.

Unlimited Wristbands: Grab your tickets by August 20 at noon and pay 30 bucks. After August 20 prices go up to $37 on weekdays and $47 on weekends.

Mega Pass - Ride all day, every day of the fair for $97 ($101.20 with fees) through August 20.

Get our free mobile app

Or you can buy individual tickets—just keep in mind that each ride needs a different number of tickets to get on.

8 credits for $12

28 credits for $35

50 credits for $50