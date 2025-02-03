10 New Laws Taking Effect in New York This February

10 new laws are set to go into effect in New York for the month of February. Everything from making restaurant reservations and canceling gym memberships to extra veterans help and stopping workplace violence.

February 6: The Civil Practice Law requires extreme risk protection orders to be reported to the statewide computerized registry of protection orders and certain arrest warrants. It's designed to increase public safety, transparency, and continuity.

February 9: The Veterans' Service Law has been amended directing all state agencies to designate a veterans' liaison. That person will provide information and assistance to veterans regarding benefits and services available to veterans within the various state agencies.

February 11: Retired employees of the New York State Teachers' Retirement System who come back to work and put their pension on hold can choose to combine the service credit they earned before retiring with the credit they earn after returning to work—as long as they’ve worked at least two more years since coming back.

February 17: Third-party restaurant reservation services aren’t allowed to make reservations with restaurants without the restaurant’s permission. If they do, they could face fines under the General Business Law.

February 19: Practitioners in hospitals without a full-time pharmacy can give emergency room patients a 24-hour supply of certain medications to take home. If the federal DEA allows it, they can provide a longer supply for starting maintenance or detox treatment.

More people aged 50 and older in general hospitals are eligible to get flu shots.

February 20: The superintendent of financial services will set standards for hurricane windstorm deductibles to ensure they work the same way across the board, especially when it comes to what triggers them.

February 23: Cancelling a health clubs just got easier. A new law required gyms to process membership cancellations within ten business days of receiving the request.

February 24: Detective Brian Simonsen's Law" makes it mandatory for wireless service providers to shut off service to stolen phones.

February 24: Employers are required to create and put in place programs to prevent workplace violence. The Department of Labor will also provide a training program. Employers must train their staff on these programs and install panic buttons at certain workplaces, or provide panic buttons on mobile phones or as wearable devices.

