April Showers Bring 6 New Laws to New York

April showers may bring May flowers, but in New York it brings 6 new laws on the books.

Changes are coming for veterans, children and schools this month.

Veterans’ Funeral Reimbursement Increase

April 1st: New York State Senate Bill S2413C, signed into law on November 11, 2024, mandates annual adjustments to the state's reimbursement for veterans' funeral and burial expenses.

Previously capped at $2,000, the reimbursement will now increase annually based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), with adjustments ranging from a minimum of 1% to a maximum of 4%.

This change aims to better align state support with the rising costs of funeral services, alleviating financial burdens on families of deceased veterans.

Children Name Changes

April 1st: ​New York State Senate Bill S9424, signed into law on December 13, 2024, streamlines the process for legal name changes of minors.

The legislation allows parents or legal guardians to petition for a child's name change without requiring the child's consent, provided the child is under 14 years old. This amendment aims to simplify and expedite name change procedures for young children.

Pediatric Nursing Care Expansion

April 12: ​New York State Senate Bill S5969A, signed into law on December 13, 2024, allows medically fragile young adults to remain in pediatric specialized nursing facilities until age 36.

The bill also requires hospitals to consult with patients and their guardians before discharge to ensure appropriate care plans are in place.

Safer Schools

April 17: The Safe Schools by Design Act requires school districts to prioritize safety, security, and health when planning building upgrades.

With input from architects, the goal is to create safer, more welcoming schools for students and staff.

Limo Law

April 20: Bill S8306C updated the Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Act. This new regulation aims to improve safety for limo passengers by introducing stricter rules for stretch limousines.

It includes better safety standards to prevent accidents and protect passengers. It also increases fines for any business that allows a suspended driver behind the wheel from $5,000 to $25,000, plus other penalties.

Seat Belts

April 21: Senate Bill S9361, requires charter buses to have seat belts for passengers aged 8 to 16.

This new law, aimed at improving safety, comes after incidents showing how important seat belts are. If the buses don't comply, they could face fines up to $50—unless the bus just doesn’t have seat belts at all.

