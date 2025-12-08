New Year, New Laws: What’s Changing in New York and Across the Country



A new year often means new beginnings—and in 2026, that includes a wave of new laws taking effect in New York and nationwide.

From updates to everyday life to rules that could affect your wallet, you'll need to stay informed to avoid surprises.

Senior Property Tax Changes

A few weeks before the new year, there's new legislation that makes it easier for New York seniors to save on property taxes. The law allows local governments to offer seniors a real property tax exemption of up to 65% of their home’s assessed value—up from the previous 50% cap that hadn’t changed in decades.

Seniors who meet local income limits and a few other criteria could see savings of up to $300 a year. Localities now have the option to give this bigger exemption, giving seniors more financial breathing room while staying in their homes.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Laws in the New Year

In New York, several state laws officially go into effect on January 1. These range from changes in workplace rules and consumer protections to new safety regulations. Across the country, federal and state governments are implementing laws that touch everything from social security to hemp products.

The federal hemp law will set strict limits on total THC in hemp products and ban synthetic or non-plant cannabinoids. This could significantly impact the hemp-derived THC market in New York, from edibles and vapes to wellness products.

Hemp field in garden.

Minimum Wage, Driving & Health

Other notable laws include adjustments to minimum wage, changes in driving and transportation regulations, and updates to health and safety standards that affect schools and workplaces.

Many of these new rules reflect ongoing efforts to modernise policies, protect consumers, and respond to emerging issues in health, technology, and the environment.

To help navigate these changes, we’ve prepared a gallery highlighting each new law and what it means for you. Whether you’re a business owner, commuter, or everyday consumer, these updates could touch your life in ways big and small.

Stay informed—and make 2026 the year you know your rights and responsibilities under the law.