Play the lottery? Check those tickets. A bunch of cash is on the line.

Someone in Oneida County has nearly twenty thousand reasons to check their wallet after a lucky Saturday afternoon lottery drawing.

The New York Lottery confirmed that a single top-prize Take 5 ticket worth $19,421 was sold locally for the Saturday November 21st midday drawing.

Where the Lucky Ticket Was Bought

The winning ticket was purchased at Mirabito #108, located at 8536 Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford. Out of thousands of entries across the state, the New Hartford ticket was the sole first-prize winner for the 2:30 p.m. draw.

The Winning Numbers and Odds

To claim the top payout, the player matched all five numbers drawn:

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6, 7, 14, 16, and 32.

The odds of matching all five numbers in Take 5 are 1 in 575,757. While the New Hartford player took home the biggest prize, 27,746 other tickets across New York won smaller payouts ranging from a free Quick Pick play to $388.

How to Claim the Prize

Lottery officials advise the winner to immediately sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. Under New York Lottery rules, draw game prizes can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

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That gives the lucky New Hartford player until November 21st, 2027, to step forward and collect their $19,421 windfall.

In addition to the New Hartford jackpot winner, other statewide prizes from the same drawing included:

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4 Matching Numbers (Second Prize): $388.00 (75 winners)

3 Matching Numbers (Third Prize): $20.50 (2,326 winners)

2 Matching Numbers (Fourth Prize): Free Quick Pick play (25,345 winners)