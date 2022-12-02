NHPD Raises Money for Local Charities, All While Growing Beards
These officers took a fun November trend and made it a cause for good this year.
The New Hartford Police Department (NHPD) participated in No Shave November this year, but they did more than just grow facial hair. They worked together to raise money for charity.
Every member participating this year donated $50 each, all to give to a local charity in the community. The Joseph D Corr Police Benevolent Association then went the extra step to match whatever the officers raised.
In total, the officers ended up raising $2,500. All while rocking some sharp facial hair.
With all the money they collected this year, the officers decided to split it and give it to two charities this year.
Feed Our Vets
NHPD is always looking for ways to support our veterans. By donating to this organization, they can help provide much needed meals to veterans in need in our community.
ICAN (Integrated Community Alternatives Network)
During the holiday season, there are so many less fortunate families who aren't able to celebrate. The money will help ICAN provide Christmas gifts to children for families in need this year.
This just gives us another reason to thank our first responders working on the front line. Not only are they working every day to protect our communities, but they feel that there service can go beyond law enforcement.
Thank you NHPD! And great work with the beards! Maybe I could use a tip or two from you guys.