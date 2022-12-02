NHPD Raises Money for Local Charities, All While Growing Beards

These officers took a fun November trend and made it a cause for good this year.

The New Hartford Police Department (NHPD) participated in No Shave November this year, but they did more than just grow facial hair. They worked together to raise money for charity.

Every member participating this year donated $50 each, all to give to a local charity in the community. The Joseph D Corr Police Benevolent Association then went the extra step to match whatever the officers raised.

Credit - New Hartford Police Department Credit - New Hartford Police Department loading...

In total, the officers ended up raising $2,500. All while rocking some sharp facial hair.

With all the money they collected this year, the officers decided to split it and give it to two charities this year.

Feed Our Vets

NHPD is always looking for ways to support our veterans. By donating to this organization, they can help provide much needed meals to veterans in need in our community.

Credit - Feed Our Vets via Facebook Credit - Feed Our Vets via Facebook loading...

ICAN (Integrated Community Alternatives Network)

During the holiday season, there are so many less fortunate families who aren't able to celebrate. The money will help ICAN provide Christmas gifts to children for families in need this year.

Father and son are enjoying Christmas holiday Rawpixel loading...

This just gives us another reason to thank our first responders working on the front line. Not only are they working every day to protect our communities, but they feel that there service can go beyond law enforcement.

Thank you NHPD! And great work with the beards! Maybe I could use a tip or two from you guys.

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels that'll restore your faith in humanity.

Pets Lick Thanksgiving Plates Clean at Humane Society A Utica couple spent weeks cooking a Thanksgiving meal for their family and the hundreds of animals at the humane society are thankful.

Canastota Man Shows Off His Elaborate CAT Equipment Dioramas

15 Walk and Drive Thru Light Displays in NY to Get You in Christmas Spirit There are a number of walk or drive-thru holiday light displays around New York to take the family and get in the holiday spirit.