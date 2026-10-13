If you've driven down French Road in New Hartford recently hoping to satisfy your pancake craving, you might have noticed a quiet building and an empty parking lot where stack after stack used to be served.

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After years of serving up meals for breakfast lovers, national chain IHOP in New Hartford has officially closed its doors. Although at last check, October 12th, the neon open sign was still lit.

Regulars arriving for their usual order of buttermilk pancakes and hot coffee were greeted by a bittersweet sign taped to the front entrance.

Message On The Door

The note read:

"We've flipped out last pancake.

After serving up stacks, smiles and plenty of syrup, our IHOP New Hartford location is closed. It's been a pleasure serving the New Hartford community, and we're incredibly grateful to our guests. Please visit our nearest locations in Clay, Albany or Clifton Park.

From all of us at IHOP New Hartford."

Loss For New Hartford

For the New Hartford community, the closure marks the end of a long-standing dining staple.

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Over the years, the French Road location became more than just a place to grab a bite; it was a familiar gathering spot for local families and weekend crowds looking for comfort food.

While the sudden farewell leaves a void for local pancake enthusiasts, the message from the team makes it clear that the memories and the syrup won't be forgotten anytime soon.

Website

The official IHOP website has been updated and lists the New Hartford location as closed Monday through Sunday.

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Other Locations

For those willing to make the drive to get their IHOP fix, the company recommends visiting their nearest active locations in Clay, Clifton Park, or Albany.