Looking for something fun, free, and family-friendly to do here in Central New York? Mark your calendar for Thursday, July 17th.

One of the area's most beloved summer traditions is rolling back into town — the 21st annual Fire Truck Spectacular at Sangertown Square in New Hartford.

What to Expect at the Fire Truck Spectacular

Hosted by the New Hartford Fire Department, this event runs from 6 to 9PM and it’s truly a must-see (and must-hear) event. You'll get to check out over 70 fire trucks and emergency response vehicles, ranging from modern rigs to vintage classics. Not only will you see these parked for show, but firefighters and operators will also be there. They will be ready to chat, demonstrate how the equipment works, and answer all your questions. It's a great opportunity for kids (and adults) to get up close to the big red trucks and see what being a first responder is all about.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Some of your favorite summer food trucks will also be parked at the event, serving up plenty of treats and refreshments to keep you fueled while you explore. Think of it as a little taste of the fair, mixed with the thrill of firefighting gear.

Event Details and Tips for Attending

Admission is totally free. That’s right — no tickets, no fees, just three hours of hands-on fun, learning, and community connection. Rain or shine, the Fire Truck Spectacular is happening — so don’t let the forecast stop you. So swing by Sangertown Square on July 17th and celebrate 21 years of a New Hartford summer favorite. Also don't forget to listen around 9PM as Every vehicle leaves with its sirens.

