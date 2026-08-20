New Food Vendors Are Coming to the NYS Fair

A lot is happening at the New York State Fair this year, and some of the biggest additions are coming from the food vendors.

The Fair is welcoming over 30 new food options this year, serving up everything from Korean fried chicken and Haitian food to loaded nachos, smash burgers, dumplings, crepes, and even grilled squid.

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Here Are the New Vendors

Al Forno Ferruzza Pizzeria – Hand-tossed Sicilian-style pizza and an octopus pizza slice.

Apple Dumpling & Co: Dumplings, nachos, sundaes, floats and cider.

Baga Bowls On the Go – Acai, pitaya, and banana bowls served in a pineapple.

Baja Cali Taco – Tacos, burritos, nachos, and quesadillas.

Blueberries & Lace – Coffees, teas and pastries.

Boom Boom Mex Mex Taqueria and Cantina – Nachos and taco salads.

Brody’s Mac & Cheese – Mac and cheese topped with popcorn chicken and various sauces.

Captain Squid – Grilled squid

Churro Co. – Churro sticks and bowls.

Cuddle Crepes – French-style crepes.

Dude’s Donuts – Apple cider and various pie donuts.

East Hill Creamery – Artisan cheeses

Five Star Pickles and Sausages – Pickles, cured meats and cheeses.

Funk ’n Waffles – Chicken and waffles, plus the Thanksgiving-inspired “Jive Turkey” waffle.

READ MORE: What's Not Coming to NYS Fair Because of New Rules

Grab A Wrap – Wraps, rolls, wings, fries, lemonade and mint mojitos.

Golden Fire Corp. – Asian bao buns.

Hollywood Taco Shop – Southern California Mexican food, California burritos, Mexican pizza and elote.

Humpty’s Dumplings – Cheesesteak and Asian pork dumplings.

Knightly Rose Signature Sorbet & Soft Serve – Signature soft serve with various fruit flavors and dairy-free fruit sorbet.

Mamacitas Spanish Fusion – Tacos, burritos, and Mexican fusion.

Mr. Flavours Food – Smash burgers.

Petu Haitian Soule Food – Haitian-style chicken wings, fried pork, fish, fried beef, black rice, rice with red beans, fried plantains, pikliz and Haitian mac and cheese.

Redneck Reuben Union – Reubens and corned beef sandwiches.

Seasoned Green – Cauliflower wings and jerk chicken crunchadillas, with vegan, dairy-free and plant-based options.

Soup’R Smash Bros – Smash burgers, fries, onion rings and chicken tenders.

Soup R Bowl – Broccoli cheddar soup, clam chowder, chili and cheese, bread bowls and fries.

Syracuse Halal Gyro – Chicken over rice and lamb over rice.

The Shrimp Truck – Shrimp baskets, pineapple shrimp bowls and shrimp tacos.

Tikka Street – Chicken tikka masala, garlic naan, butter chicken, UFO burger, chicken tikka on a stick, samosas, chicken tikka wraps, iced matcha and mango lassi.

Tommy Pickles – Pickle on a stick, pickle jars and pickle flights.

Westend Chopped – Chopped cheese, cheesesteaks, cheesesteak fries, chopped cheese fries and chopped chicken, bacon and ranch sandwiches.

Yum Yum Corner – Korean fried chicken and Korean corn dogs.

READ MORE: NYS Fair Adds Adoradable & Amazing New Entertainment

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Good Luck Choosing

This list might make deciding what to eat harder than deciding which concert you want to see.

You've got Korean, Haitian, Mexican, Southern California, Indian, Asian, Italian, and plenty of classic Fair food — plus some things you probably weren't expecting to find at the Fair, like squid and pineapple shrimp bowls.

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Several of the new vendors are also participating in Tasty Tuesday on September 1, when select Fair foods will be available for just $3 to $5.

READ MORE: Eat Your Way Thru NYS Fair for Less on Tasty Tuesday

Now the real question: How many of these can you realistically try in one day?

Every Free Concert at the 2026 NYS Fair Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams