Big changes are coming to the New York State Fairgrounds dining scene this year.

The Empire Room, a popular indoor dining and event spot in the fairgrounds’ southeast corner, is getting a fresh new look and vendor after Daniella's moved out.

Daniella’s Fresh Seafood and Pasta House, one of the oldest food vendors at the fair, was known for its delicious seafood and pasta. Sadly, earlier this year, a kitchen fire caused some smoke and electrical damage, forcing Daniella’s to shut down temporarily.

After that, the fairgrounds decided not to renew their contract, and Daniella’s officially closed its doors.

From Local to National

Legacy Hospitality & Entertainment Group is taking over the restaurant, bar, and event space, according to Syracuse.com. They’ll be running it through one of their subsidiaries called Bluestone Grub & Go.

Unlike Daniella’s, which was a beloved local New York favorite, Bluestone Grub & Go is an out-of-state vendor, marking a shift from local to more corporate management.

The space will be branded under the Bluestone name and offer casual dining options.

The 2025 New York State Fair runs from August 20 through September 1 at the fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Every concert is included with admission. Check out the lineup this year.

Admission & Parking Prices

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for a $25 but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

Midway Rides

Wade Shows is bringing over 50 exciting rides to the Midway this year.

The Midway will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM daily, except on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, when it will close at 9 PM.

Unlimited Wristbands: Grab your tickets by August 20 at noon and pay 30 bucks. After August 20 prices go up to $37 on weekdays and $47 on weekends.

Mega Pass - Ride all day, every day of the fair for $97 ($101.20 with fees) through August 20.

Or you can buy individual tickets—just keep in mind that each ride needs a different number of tickets to get on.

8 credits for $12

28 credits for $35

50 credits for $50