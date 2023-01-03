New Laws for Cosmetics, Takeout, Cleaning & Children’s Products in New York

A new year means new laws in New York State. Several are being implemented to reduce harmful chemicals in everyday items.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is helping protect the public and the environment by reducing chemicals in everything from household cleaning and personal care products to cosmetics, food packaging, and toys.

"DEC prioritizes the health and well-being of New Yorkers and our environment, and the implementation of new laws for chemicals in everyday household products is part of our state's ongoing commitment to protect communities," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.

Manmade chemicals have been used in various products since the 1940s. Most are resistant to heat, oil, stains, grease, and water, making them challenging to remove from the environment. Now several will be banned in New York.

The number of chemicals will be limited in 2023. New York State will require a maximum allowable concentration of two parts per million (PPM) of 1,4-dioxane in household cleaning and personal care products and a 10 ppm limit for cosmetics. That will go down to 1 ppm for 1,4-dioxane in household cleaning and personal care products by December 31, 2023.

Intentionally added PFAS in food packaging is banned in New York. Paper-based food packaging cannot be sold in New York State after the law went into effect on December 31, 2022.

Children's products containing intentionally-added benzene, asbestos, or tris (1,3-dichloro-2-propyl) phosphate are restricted in New York State.

The products include such items as clothing; non-electronic toys; car seats; children's bedding and mattresses; school supplies; products intended by the manufacturer to help children with sleeping, teething, or eating; furniture; and apparel.

Certain items such as electronic products, batteries, sports equipment, and science kits are excluded from the law.

