Ready for some nonstop fun? This year’s New York State Fair is packing the grounds with six brand-new attractions and the return of six family favorites—so something is exciting around every corner.

Think adorable animals you can meet up close, jaw-dropping performances, exciting drone shows, and hands-on exhibits like the brand-new Ice Age experience—all included with your admission.

“We’ve put together a lineup that’s as diverse as it is entertaining,” says Fair Director Julie LaFave. “Whether you’re here for the animals, the spectacular shows, or something interactive for the kids, you’ll find plenty to keep you smiling."

New Attractions

Ice Age Experience

Step into the prehistoric past with life-sized animatronic creatures, immersive soundscapes, and fascinating facts.

From towering Woolly Mammoths to massive Megatheriums, the Ice Age Experience brings “Frozen Wonders of the Past” to life for families, history buffs, and nature lovers alike.

Credit - NYS Fair Credit - NYS Fair loading...

Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show

Straight from America’s Got Talent, these incredible rescue dogs leap, flip, and race their way into your heart with high-energy stunts, tricks, and agility runs.

Fun, fast, and full of tail-wagging excitement.

READ MORE: New Vendor Brings Deep-Fried Turkey Wings to NYS Fair

Good Works Drone Shows

When night falls, the sky becomes the stage.

Hundreds of synchronized drones create dazzling shapes and patterns in a mesmerizing fusion of technology and artistry—an unforgettable evening spectacle.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Jon Stetson – The Mentalist

The real-life inspiration for CBS’s The Mentalist, Jon Stetson, blends mind-bending intuition with inspiring messages to help audiences tap into their hidden potential.

READ MORE: New NYS Fair Drink Is a Whipped Cream-Filled, Glitter-Topped Masterpiece

The Living Zoltar

Inspired by the movie Big, The Living Zoltar mixes quick wit, sleight-of-hand magic, and laugh-out-loud comedy for a one-of-a-kind performance.

Limited engagement: August 20–25, 2025.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Tiki Shack

Get your island groove on! This tropical hut on wheels brings live music, hula hoops for the kids, and plenty of sing-along fun.

Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show

Axes fly, logs roll, and the rugged spirit of the logging industry comes alive in this action-packed show featuring world-class lumberjack skills.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The Wheels of Agriculture & Trivia Tractor

Farming meets fun in these interactive game shows, testing your knowledge of local agriculture with prizes, giant foam dice, and plenty of laughs.

Stilt Circus

Towering performers in vibrant costumes amaze with stilt walking, acrobatics, and colorful flair in a lively, high-flying show for all ages.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Returning Favorites

Circus Hollywood

A thrilling blend of acrobatics, costumes, and crowd-pleasing performances, sure to wow audiences of all ages.

Birds of Prey

See majestic raptors soar overhead and learn from passionate naturalists who work to protect these incredible birds.

Credit - NYS FAIR Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

The Coronas Family Petting Zoo

Get up close with friendly farm animals, enjoy pony and camel rides, and make some furry new friends.

Hilby – The Skinny German Juggle Boy

A Fair favorite, Hilby brings comedy, juggling, and slapstick charm to every performance.

Limited engagement: August 26–September 1, 2025.

Hollywood Pig Races

Hilarious, heartwarming, and a little squealy—watch these speedy piglets race for glory in this beloved family tradition.

Credit - NYS FAIR Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

Majestic Fireworks

Close out the Fair in style with a spectacular fireworks show over the Fairgrounds on the final night at 8:00 p.m.

Matt Long – The Sandman

Marvel as 120 tons of sand are transformed into a massive, intricate sculpture inside the Micron Center of Progress Building.

Watch the magic happen August 20–24, with the final reveal on August 25.

New York State Fair Concerts

The Fair kicks off Wednesday, August 20, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1.

Every concert and attraction is included in the price of admission, so you can enjoy it all without spending a penny extra once you’re through the gate.

Every Concert Coming to NYS Fair in 2025 Dozens of national acts perform each year for free at the New York State Fair. See the line up, so far, for 2025. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Admission & Parking Prices

Tickets for the New York State Fair are now on sale, in advance or at the gate.

Admission: Tickets are $8 each. Anyone 65 years old and older, and children 12 years old and under, get in for free.

Frequent Fairgoer: Tickets are available for $25, but must be purchased online. This allows you to enter The Fair once a day, every day.

Parking: $12 per vehicle in any of the Fair’s public lots.

Tickets purchased online by visiting The Great New York State Fair’s website.

MarkTantrum/Think Stock MarkTantrum/Think Stock loading...

Trams & Shuttles

Trams will run continuously, stopping at 10 stops from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM every day.

Dedicated ADA shuttle runs between the Gray Accessible Parking lot, located outside Gate 10, to Tram Stop #3 at the rear entrance of the Horticulture Building will also run from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM each day.

READ MORE: Popular NYS Fairgrounds Restaurant Shuts Down For Good

Midway

Wade Shows is bringing over 50 exciting rides to the Midway this year.

The Midway will be open from 11 AM to 11 PM daily, except on Labor Day, Monday, September 1, when it will close at 9 PM.

Unlimited Wristbands: Grab your tickets by August 20 at noon and pay $30. After August 20, prices go up to $37 on weekdays and $47 on weekends.

Mega Pass - Ride all day, every day of the fair for $97 ($101.20 with fees) through August 20.

Get our free mobile app

Alternatively, you can purchase individual tickets—please note that each ride requires a different number of tickets to board.

8 credits for $12

28 credits for $35

50 credits for $50