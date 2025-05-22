Get ready for a breathtaking new way to experience Niagara Falls—literally.

If you’ve ever dreamed of flying over Niagara Falls like a bird, you’re in luck — a brand-new attraction called Niagara Takes Flight is set to open on August 29, and it sounds seriously amazing.

It’s a flying theatre experience (think Disney’s Soarin’) that lifts you up, tilts you forward, and gives you the sensation of soaring over some of the most stunning parts of the Niagara region — all without ever leaving the ground.

From Summer Blooms to Snowy Lights

This new ride is tucked right into the Table Rock Centre, just steps away from the edge of Horseshoe Falls.

It’s got a massive, 55 foot wide domed screen and seats that actually suspend you in the air. While you “fly,” you’ll feel wind, mist, and even smells from the places you’re flying over — like flowers from Queen Victoria Park or fresh air off the river.

It’s designed to take you through all four seasons in Niagara, from summer blooms to snowy lights in winter.

Before you even strap in, there’s a cool pre-show that walks you through how Niagara was formed, highlights Indigenous culture, and gives you a peek into the area’s history and evolution. It’s not just fun — it’s meaningful, too.

For more details, visit the official Niagara Parks website: Niagara Takes Flight.

And for a sneak peek, check out this video:

