NBT Bank Customers Seeing Account Issues

If you bank at NBT, you may be seeing some unusual numbers in your account right now — either more money than expected or showing as overdrawn.

Don’t panic.

Some customers started noticing unusual activity on their accounts — duplicate transactions showing up, which in some cases made balances look higher than they should be, and in other cases showed accounts appearing overdrawn.

Understandably, it raised some questions pretty quickly.

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Bank Confirms It’s a Processing Error

According to a statement from NBT Bank, the issue is being caused by a processing error. The bank has made it clear that this is not a security issue, and there is no indication of any account breach or fraud.

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They also emphasized that customers do not need to take any action at this time while the issue is being worked on internally.

While no timeline has been given for a full fix, the bank is reassuring customers that the situation is being handled and accounts will be corrected.

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What Customers Should Know

If you’re seeing duplicate charges or odd balances, it’s tied to this system issue and not your actual spending or account activity.

The bank says everything is being addressed behind the scenes, and corrections should reflect once the fix is complete.