As chilly temperatures return to Central and Upstate New York, residents getting ready to turn up their thermostats can breathe a small sigh of relief.

National Grid announced its seasonal energy outlook, forecasting that typical natural gas bills will drop slightly this winter compared to last year.

A Welcome Break

According to National Grid’s forecast for the upcoming heating season, which runs from November 1st through March 31st, an average residential customer using around 713 therms of natural gas can expect to pay about $9 less overall than they did during the same period last winter.

While a single-digit drop won't completely transform household budgets, any reduction is a welcome shift for New Yorkers who have grown used to steadily rising utility costs.

Why Wholesale Prices Are Lower

The main driver behind the expected relief is lower wholesale market supply prices for natural gas.

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Utilities like National Grid pass supply costs directly to customers without adding any profit markup.

Because global supply conditions have stabilized, the market price for energy has softened heading into the colder months.

However, delivery charges, the fixed costs of maintaining pipes, mains, and grid infrastructure, remain higher due to previous state-approved rate adjustments.

Fortunately, the lower wholesale price of the gas itself is expected to offset those delivery increases enough to trim total bills slightly.

What's The Trade Off?

While the National Grid gas bill will be lower for some, your electricity bill might increase this winter season.

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Depending on the region you live in, customers may see a $22-$39 increase on their electric bill. National Grid says this is due to higher demand and supply costs.

Mother Nature's Decision

Before you crank up the heat, energy officials offer an important reminder: this forecast assumes average, normal winter temperatures.

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If Upstate New York experiences severe cold snaps and long freezing stretches heating systems will run longer.

Even with lower unit prices, increased therm usage will drive monthly bills higher.

To keep spending under control, National Grid recommends sealing windows, installing programmable thermostats, and taking advantage of state home energy assistance programs.