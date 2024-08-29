The two Farmer's Almanacs have released their winter predictions. What does the National Weather Service have to about New York?

Old Farmer's Almanac

The Old Farmer's Almanac has been predicting the seasons for more than 225 years. This winter it's calling for mild & dry conditions.

In the Northeast, including New York a "gentler-than-normal season that’s not so rough and tough" is being forecasted with above normal temperatures and below average snowfall.

Farmer's Almanac

The Farmer's Almanac says something different. It's calling for New York to see a "Wet Winter Whirlwind" with rapid-fire storms bringing both rain and snow, and little downtime in between..

Old Man Winter has been scarce over the last few years in New York. This year may be different. The Farmer's Almanac says we could see above-normal amounts of winter precipitation with above normal temperatures too.

National Weather Service Prediction

What are the trained meteorologists saying? The National Weather Service released a three month outlook for December through February.

It looks like it'll be a mild winter in New York with temperatures leaning to above normal.

Winter Snow

What about the snow? Will New York finally get some so winter enthusiasts can actually enjoy most of the season?

The three month outlook is predicting above normal snowfall too. And it's more likely than the warmer temperatures for most of the state.

Bring on Winter

Whatever winter holds, we're hardy Central New Yorkers and can handle anything Mother Nature throws at us.

If we can survive a record number of tornadoes in 2024 and devastating flooding from hurricanes, we can survive anything.

Bring on the snow and we'll stock up on sweaters.

