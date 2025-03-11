National Retailer Closing 200 Locations, 21 in New York

Thousands of workers are set to lose their jobs as a major national retailer announces the closure of 200 stores, 21 of which are located in New York.

Companies continue to navigate ongoing challenges in the fashion industry, including shifting consumer habits, rising costs, and increasing competition from online shopping.

Party City, Macy's, Walgreens, Joann Fabrics, Game Stop, Big Lots, and Esprit are just a few of the National chains that have announced closures or bankruptcy over the last several months.

Forever 21 Closing More Stores

Forever 21, which has already used the B word, may be heading back to Chapter 11 bankruptcy, five years after its last go-round.

Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Corporation, alongside Authentic Brands Group, saved the fashion retailer from liquidation by acquiring it out of bankruptcy in 2020.

Will they find someone to do it again?

200 Store Closures, 21 in New York

Forever 21, which began in 1984 by a husband and wife team, has been struggling to keep up with online rivals like Shein and Temu. In 2023, they even teamed up with Shein, but it didn’t exactly take off as hoped.

The company announced the closure of 200 more stores including 21 in New York, and thousands of layoffs. If another buyer can't be found, they may have to liquidate everything.

Forever 21 already closed in Destiny USA and Sangertown Square Mall back in 2019. The latest closures affect locations in Western New York, the Capitol region and the Big Apple.

Closing in New York

Bay Shore - South Shore Mall

Brooklyn - Kings Plaza Shopping Center

Buffalo - Walden Galleria

Central Valley - Woodbury Premium Outlets

Deer Park - Tanger Outlets Deer Park

Garden City - Roosevelt Field

Glendale - The Shops at Atlas Park

Lake Grove - Smith Haven Mall

Middletown - Galleria at Crystal Run

Manhattan - Times Square

Manhattan - 7th Ave-Penn Station

Niagara Falls - Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls

Poughkeepsie - Poughkeepsie Galleria

Riverhead - Tanger Outlet Riverhead

Staten Island - Staten Island Mall

Valley Stream - Green Acres Mall

Victor - Eastview Mall

West Nyack - Palisades Center

White Plains - The Westchester

Yonkers - Cross County Center

Yorktown Heights - Jefferson Valley Mall

