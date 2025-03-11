National Retailer Closing 200 Locations, 21 in New York
Thousands of workers are set to lose their jobs as a major national retailer announces the closure of 200 stores, 21 of which are located in New York.
Companies continue to navigate ongoing challenges in the fashion industry, including shifting consumer habits, rising costs, and increasing competition from online shopping.
Party City, Macy's, Walgreens, Joann Fabrics, Game Stop, Big Lots, and Esprit are just a few of the National chains that have announced closures or bankruptcy over the last several months.
Forever 21 Closing More Stores
Forever 21, which has already used the B word, may be heading back to Chapter 11 bankruptcy, five years after its last go-round.
Mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Corporation, alongside Authentic Brands Group, saved the fashion retailer from liquidation by acquiring it out of bankruptcy in 2020.
Will they find someone to do it again?
200 Store Closures, 21 in New York
Forever 21, which began in 1984 by a husband and wife team, has been struggling to keep up with online rivals like Shein and Temu. In 2023, they even teamed up with Shein, but it didn’t exactly take off as hoped.
The company announced the closure of 200 more stores including 21 in New York, and thousands of layoffs. If another buyer can't be found, they may have to liquidate everything.
Forever 21 already closed in Destiny USA and Sangertown Square Mall back in 2019. The latest closures affect locations in Western New York, the Capitol region and the Big Apple.
Closing in New York
Bay Shore - South Shore Mall
Brooklyn - Kings Plaza Shopping Center
Buffalo - Walden Galleria
Central Valley - Woodbury Premium Outlets
Deer Park - Tanger Outlets Deer Park
Garden City - Roosevelt Field
Glendale - The Shops at Atlas Park
Lake Grove - Smith Haven Mall
Middletown - Galleria at Crystal Run
Manhattan - Times Square
Manhattan - 7th Ave-Penn Station
Niagara Falls - Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls
Poughkeepsie - Poughkeepsie Galleria
Riverhead - Tanger Outlet Riverhead
Staten Island - Staten Island Mall
Valley Stream - Green Acres Mall
Victor - Eastview Mall
West Nyack - Palisades Center
White Plains - The Westchester
Yonkers - Cross County Center
Yorktown Heights - Jefferson Valley Mall
