Upstate New York residents who rely on natural gas should brace for slightly higher heating bills this winter.

National Grid says the average residential customer can expect to pay about $726 from November through March — roughly $66 more than last year, or about a 10% increase.

The forecast assumes a “typical” winter, with average customers using around 713 therms of natural gas. Of course, if it ends up being a warmer or colder winter, bills could be higher or lower. Prices for natural gas can also fluctuate depending on market conditions.

Unfortunately, if you believe the Farmer's Almanac and expert meteorologists, it looks like Upstate New York is in for another brutal winter with tons of snow and frigid temps.

Why the Jump

So why the jump? National Grid said "the increase includes the supply cost of natural gas, which is determined by market conditions, as well as delivery rate increases needed to maintain the safe, reliable delivery of energy to the more than 600,000 natural gas customers the company serves in Upstate New York."

For households concerned about managing these bills, there are options.

National Grid encourages customers to explore assistance programs like the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) or the company’s Energy Affordability Program. HEAP offers financial grants to eligible families to help cover heating costs, making winter a little easier on the budget.

Winter heating may be inevitable, but knowing your options and planning can help you stay warm without breaking the bank.