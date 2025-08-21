There���s some big news about racing at Watkins Glen International for 2026 and it might just surprise you.

If you loved the action at The Glen this past August, you won’t have to wait nearly as long for the engines to roar again in 2026. Instead of the late summer slot we’ve all gotten used to, NASCAR is moving the weekend up to the spring. Yes, springtime racing is coming to the Finger Lakes.

NASCAR History at The Glen: The Shifting Dates

Mark your calendars: May 8th through the 10th, 2026, is when the stars of NASCAR will take over The Glen. And here’s the twist: the Cup Series race is happening on Mother’s Day. That’s right, Sunday, May 10th, the same day families are celebrating mom, some of the fastest drivers in the world will be burning rubber in Upstate New York.

According to Watkins Glen International’s official announcement to LocalSYR.com, this shift is historic. Believe it or not, this will be the earliest the NASCAR race has been held at The Glen since the series returned in 1986. Fans may remember that the 2024 race was an even bigger shake-up, landing in September as part of the NASCAR Playoffs for the very first time. Then, in 2025, the race bounced back to a more traditional summer date. But now, 2026 is flipping the script completely and making The Glen a springtime stop.

The Full Weekend Lineup for Mother's Day

So, what can fans expect across the three days? Here’s the lineup:

1) Friday, May 8th – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race

2) Saturday, May 9th – NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Mission 200 at The Glen

3) Sunday, May 10th – NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen

Why This Date Change is So Significant

Whether you’re a diehard fan or just love the atmosphere of race weekend, this is going to be a big one. The Glen is always known for delivering incredible racing, but something about an earlier date, fresh spring air, and that Mother’s Day timing makes 2026 feel extra special. You can buy your tickets online already here.