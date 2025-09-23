If you’ve never tried grape pie, this fall is the perfect excuse.

Tucked in the heart of the Finger Lakes, the village of Naples, New York, celebrates what it proudly calls its claim to fame, the Historic Naples Grape Festival. And trust me, this isn’t just another small-town fair. It’s a full-on weekend dedicated to grapes, pie, music, and everything that makes harvest season in Upstate New York so special.

When and Where Is the Naples Grape Festival?

The 2025 Naples Grape Festival will take place September 27th and 28th from 10AM to 5PM, rain or shine. North Main Street turns into a bustling strip of food vendors, artisans, musicians, and wineries. Whether you’re coming for the arts and crafts, live performances, or the Brahm Moore Beverage Garden, there’s truly something for everyone. And yes, that includes sampling wine, craft beer, cider, and even locally made spirits.

The History of Grape Pie in Upstate New York

But let’s get real, this festival’s star attraction has always been the grape pie. Never heard of it? You’re not alone. Grape pie is a Concord grape creation that has deep roots with German immigrants who settled in Upstate New York in the 1800s. Making it isn’t quick. You have to peel the grapes, cook the pulp, separate out the seeds, and then bring it all back together into a sweet, tart, purple masterpiece. Think blueberry pie’s cousin, but bolder.

What Else to Do at the Festival

On Saturday, September 27th, the spotlight shines on the Naples Greatest Grape Pie Contest. Bakers bring their best pies, judges take their forks seriously, and one champion goes home with bragging rights for the year. Even if you’re not competing, grabbing a slice (or three) from one of the local pie makers is practically a requirement.

So if you’re looking for a true Finger Lakes experience this fall, mark your calendar for the Naples Grape Festival. Bring your appetite, your curiosity, and maybe a little extra room in your trunk.....for pie.

