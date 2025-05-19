Looking for plans on a Monday? You can now enjoy Mystery Movie Mondays in Central New York.

What Is Mystery Movie Monday?

Marquee Cinemas in New Hartford posted on Facebook about this exciting new event that'll take place once a month. The first one is Monday May 19th at 7PM:

Want to see a new, never released movie on the big screen before its opening date? We can't tell you the name of the movie, that will be a surprise, but we can tell you that it's rated PG and it's only $5!"

For only $5, you can't go wrong. Seriously, When was the last time a movie cost just $5? What movie do you think it'll be this week? Perhaps the new Mission Impossible? Probably not based off of the rating. However, maybe it'll be the new Lilo and Stitch movie? You can find out more online here. So $5 for the ticket, and plenty of extra money for you to spend on the popcorn, snacks and more.

Free Summer Flicks For Kids at Central New York Theater

Free summer movies are back at a Central New York theater to help entertain the kids while they are out of school, at least for a few days a week.

Beat the boredom at Marquee Cinema in the Orchard's Plaza in New Hartford. The theater will feature two kid-friendly movies for two days every week during the summer - Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9:30 AM. Here's the summer movie lineup for 2025 online for you to read.

