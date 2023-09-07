Mysterious Christmas Gnomes Showing Up in Gardens & It’s Not an Early Gift

Christmas gnomes have become more popular over the years but this year they may be used for more than just decking the halls.

Little holiday gnomes are being left in the garden and front yards and it's not an early holiday gift. It's a sign for the Grinch to break in.

Police are warning people about individuals about this new pre-Christmas crime ring.

This type of behavior is sometimes used as a “calling card” to see if the gnome is collected by the resident. If not, the property is likely to be empty and could be an easy target for burglaries.

Christmas Gnomes in England

This new pre-Christmas crime began in England but it won't take long before it hits the U.S., especially as we get closer to the holiday season when homes are filled with more things to steal.

If you plan to be away during the holiday season this year be sure to lock all doors and windows. It's also a good idea to let your neighbors know you'll be out of town and have them keep an eye on your home and your garden for those little Christmas gnomes.

It may only be September but it's never too early to start planning to keep your home and finances safe, not only during the holiday season but all year long.

