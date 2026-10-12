The Mohawk Valley Water Authority (MVWA) has announced a proposed 5.0% rate increase that could take effect at the start of next year.

Serving roughly 128,000 customers across Oneida and Herkimer Counties, the regional agency says the adjustment is necessary to balance its upcoming $32.6 million budget while funding critical infrastructure updates and rising operational costs.

Public Hearing and Board Vote Schedule

Residents will have a chance to voice their opinions at an upcoming public rate hearing scheduled for Wednesday, October 14th at 4:30 p.m.

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The session will take place in the Common Council Chambers on the first floor of Utica City Hall.

Following public input, the MVWA Board of Directors will formally consider adopting the rate structure during its regular monthly meeting on October 19th at 5:00 p.m. on the third floor.

What the Increase Means for Your Bill

If approved, the 5.0% rate change will add roughly $23.00 annually—or about $1.92 per month—to the water bill of an average household.

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Even with these adjustments, the authority noted that the impact has been partially cushioned by utilizing a $1.5 million cash carry-forward from accumulated surpluses to offset a steeper hike.

Why Rates Are Going Up

The proposed budget reflects several financial pressures facing the regional utility.

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Key factors driving the change include a 4.5% rise in water treatment expenses, as well as matching 4.5% increases in general operating costs, health insurance, and New York State Retirement System payments.

Additionally, 2.5% of the proposed increase is tied to debt service for essential capital improvements, specifically lead service line replacements and modernized metering infrastructure.

Pilot payments are also set to rise by $100,000, bringing that total to $1.45 million, while projected customer water consumption remains flat compared to 2026.