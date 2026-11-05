As someone who actually likes going to the dentist, this is welcome news for the Central New York Community.

Mohawk Valley Community College has announced a new Dental Hygiene Associate in Applied Science degree program.

READ MORE: Rome Restaurant Closing After 16 Years, Owners Retiring

Operating from the college’s Rome Campus, the two-year program aims to expand healthcare career pathways while directly addressing a critical shortage of dental hygienists across Central New York.

Filling a Local Gap

Local dental offices and community health centers have faced ongoing staffing shortages for years.

Get our free mobile app

MVCC’s new track equips students with hands-on clinical training and classroom instruction to prepare graduates for immediate state and national licensing exams.

The curriculum also opens doors for further degree advancement in public health and healthcare administration.

Hands-On Training

Students enrolled in the program will complete their specialized coursework and clinical hours at state-of-the-art facilities on MVCC’s Rome Campus.

Under the supervision of experienced faculty, the hands-on clinical setup allows students to gain real-world experience delivering preventive oral care to local community members before entering the workforce.

Registration and Information Sessions

Enrollment is now open for the inaugural class starting in January 2027.

To help prospective students navigate admission requirements and prerequisites, MVCC is holding several virtual information sessions:

READ MORE: Where Is Chick-Fil-A In New Hartford? what We Know

Monday, Nov. 16, 2026: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Interested applicants can sign up for a session through MVCC’s website or contact the admissions office at dentalhygiene@mvcc.edu for details.

Whether you enjoy the dentist or not, having local programs like this are great for maintain quality care locally and great for local college campuses as well.