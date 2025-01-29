18 Must-Do Winter Experiences in New York Before You Die

Winters in New York are cold, snowy, and seem to never end, often dragging into April.

You can bury yourself under blankets and hibernate inside for several months or take advantage of everything the Empire State has to offer.

Snowy Mountains

There are several mountains to choose from for skiing, snowboarding, and tubing enthusiasts

Old Man Winter has been active this season, so there's plenty of snow to play in and on.

Whiteface in Lake Placid, Windham and Hunter Mountains in the Catskills, Holiday Valley and Peek 'n Peak in Western New York, Bristol in Upstate, and Gore Mountain the largest ski resort in the state.

Low angle view of a skier throwing up snow while skiing on a mountain Ingram Publishing loading...

Feel the Rush

For the adrenaline junkies, experience a bobsled ride on the Olympic track in Lake Placid, a zip-line ride through the snowy mountains, or a coaster down the hill.

You can even slide down the state's longest toboggan chute.

Need something a little more laid back? Sit back and enjoy a lantern-lit horse-drawn sleigh ride, glide across frozen lakes on a dog sled, float through the sky on a winter gondola, or walk through a musical forest filled with colorful lights, and not just at Christmas time.

Credit - The Wild Center/Facebook Credit - The Wild Center/Facebook loading...

Celebrate Holidays

During the holiday season, a trip to New York City to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree is an absolute must. At least once in your life. While you're there enjoy a day skating on the Rockefeller ice rink.

All winter long there are festivals and carnivals. Add in some hot chocolate and a cozy fire, and you're all set.

Here are 18 exciting things you can do to get out of the house and enjoy winter in New York State.

Get our free mobile app

18 Things You Need to Experience During a New York Winter Before You Die There are plenty of things to do to enjoy a New York winter. Here's a list of experiences you need to try before you die. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams