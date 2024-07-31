When Is Mr. Kimchi Opening in Central New York

Will Mr. Kimchi ever open Central New York? The new Korean BBQ and Hot Spot is coming to New Hartford, but when?

The location on Commercial Drive sat empty for four years after Chuck E Cheese closed. Earlier this year the mouse came down off the side of the building and a banner went up promising a new Korean BBQ and Hotpot.

The New Hartford Codes Department reviewed and approved plans and the banner was replaced with the official restaurant logo. Mr Kimchi, an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ.

What is Korean Cuisine

Korean cuisine is largely based on rice, vegetables, seafood and meats.

Kimchi is the traditional side dish with salted and fermented vegetable that is made in hundreds of different ways.

Summer Opening?

So when can we start enjoying the Korean BBQ and HotPot? The wait is almost over.

The hiring process is underway to staff Mr Kimchi. If you're interested, head over to Sumo Japanese Restaurant on Commercial Drive in New Hartford to fill out an application.

There hasn't been an official date announced but it could be a couple of weeks. So, by mid August the doors may finally open.

Utica BBQ Korean Ribs

If you're in the mood for Korean food and don't want to wait until Mr. Kimchi opens, try the Korean sticky ribs at Utica BBQ.

The restaurant opened up at 244 Roosevelt Drive in Utica. And the ribs are to DIE FOR, along with everything else on the unique menu.

