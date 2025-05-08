When it comes to dangerous jobs, we are no stranger in Central New York. Our workforce is one strong gang of individuals.

Who Has The Hardest Jobs In New York State?

According to a new from Study Finds, Americans say firefighters have the hardest job in the country. 48% of respondents put them at the top of the list. The poll, which included 2,000 people (half of them trade workers), also ranked construction workers, military personnel, doctors, and police officers high on the “toughest jobs” list. Why you ask? Those roles often involve literal physical danger, intense pressure, and split-second decision-making. You already knew how hard those jobs were.

The survey also revealed a divide in how people view job difficulty. While 40% of working Americans say their own job is tough, that number jumps to 50% among trade workers. 72% of people said trade workers deal with harder conditions, and 81% feel they deserve way more recognition than they get. So the next time you see someone in uniform or a hard hat, maybe give them a little extra appreciation.

What Are The Most Dangerous Jobs In New York State?

Now we talked about hard jobs, what about dangerous ones? Each year, a lot of New Yorkers end up hurt or sick because of the work they do. Zlotolow & Associates reports that number grows into the thousands. Even though COVID-19 added a new layer of risk to many jobs from 2020 on, the truth is that some careers have always carried serious dangers. Of course many practice good safety, but based on how often workers get injured or fall ill while on the clock, these seven jobs stand out as the most hazardous in the state.

Here are the 7 most dangerous jobs in New York State:

